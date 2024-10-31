Five Netflix movies to watch for Halloween

This year is super special because Diwali is on the same day as Halloween. We say special, some might say unfortunate. Nevertheless, it is an opportunity to celebrate two special days on one day.

Besides the dressing up and the treats, the best part about Halloween is the movies.

This year has opened up a wormhole of new movies just waiting to horrify you. We found five top movies on Netflix that seem worth watching.

And for those of you who would prefer to stick to the oldies, there's 'Scream', 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre', 'Wrong Turn', 'The Shining', and more.

Our written order is not a rating; it is organised in no particular order.

1. Outside

If you are into zombie thrillers then this one is for you. A family fights for survival as society collapses, all while a zombie apocalypse takes place. The movie is dubbed in English on Netflix.

"A cunning father (Sid Lucero) and a strong-willed mother (Beauty Gonzalez) take their sons (Marco Masa, Aiden Patdu) to the father's idyllic childhood farmhouse to escape a zombie outbreak, but they quickly discover that safety is harder to come by than they thought."

