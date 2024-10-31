Five Netflix movies to watch for Halloween
Updated | By East Coast Radio
We would watch all of these in an attempt to find a new Halloween favourite, but don't forget the oldies that will forever be goodies.
This year is super special because Diwali is on the same day as Halloween. We say special, some might say unfortunate. Nevertheless, it is an opportunity to celebrate two special days on one day.
Besides the dressing up and the treats, the best part about Halloween is the movies.
This year has opened up a wormhole of new movies just waiting to horrify you. We found five top movies on Netflix that seem worth watching.
And for those of you who would prefer to stick to the oldies, there's 'Scream', 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre', 'Wrong Turn', 'The Shining', and more.
Our written order is not a rating; it is organised in no particular order.
1. Outside
If you are into zombie thrillers then this one is for you. A family fights for survival as society collapses, all while a zombie apocalypse takes place. The movie is dubbed in English on Netflix.
"A cunning father (Sid Lucero) and a strong-willed mother (Beauty Gonzalez) take their sons (Marco Masa, Aiden Patdu) to the father's idyllic childhood farmhouse to escape a zombie outbreak, but they quickly discover that safety is harder to come by than they thought."
Watch the trailer below - courtesy of YouTube.
2. Woman of the Hour
This movie is rated in the Top 10 on Netflix and has everyone's favourite troll princess, Anna Kendrick, who also directed the movie.
"Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, is set in 1970s Los Angeles when an aspiring actress (Kendrick) crosses paths with a serial killer (Daniel Zovatto) on the set of the popular show, The Dating Game. Woman of the Hour premiered on Netflix, October 18."
Check out the trailer below - courtesy of YouTube.
3. Family Pack
More mysterious and exciting than spooky, this one could be a family night movie.
"When an old card game comes to life, a family jumps back to a medieval village where they must unmask werewolves to secure their return home."
Watch the trailer below - courtesy of YouTube.
4. The Deliverance
This one is not for the fainthearted, it is a story based on true events and could very well be disturbing if you are not a fan of thrillers.
"After moving into a mysterious house, a struggling mother must face down her demons in order to save her children’s souls. Inspired by a true story of possession, Lee Daniels’ #TheDeliverance starring Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo’Nique."
We are not going to share the trailer—if you are daring, you can watch it on YouTube.
5. Don't Move
This one will feed your fears of being unable to move when danger enters your life.
"A woman alone in the forests of Big Sur must escape a serial killer with just 20 minutes left before her body completely shuts down."
Watch the trailer below - courtesy of YouTube.
Image Courtesy of iStock
