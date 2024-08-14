Fan gifts Tatjana Smith R100 for her efforts at Olympics

As crowds of people gathered at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday, some were lucky enough to take selfies with Team South Africa. One woman surprised South Africa with a humble gesture that melted many hearts.

From rugby to the Olympics , we stand together to show appreciation for our sporting heroes. The most recent display of love was demonstrated by a woman who got to meet South African Olympic Gold Medalist Tatjana Smith .

It never ceases to amaze us how South Africans show up for one another, whether that happens when someone is short a Rand when shopping or celebrating our athletes .

The proud fan got an opportunity to chat with Tatjana Smith and was so proud of her efforts that she gifted her R100. It was like being a kid who performed well and receiving a reward from a relative for your effort. The sweetest gesture that remained honest and untainted.

Smith was humbled and accepted her gift, saying it was unnecessary, but the woman insisted and told her she wished she could give her more. We even think we heard her tell Smith to treat herself to a chocolate.

The act was multidimensional in its meaning. For the woman, it was an act of love and appreciation for Smith and her efforts at the Olympics. It wasn't about the financial value of the R100 for Smith because we know how much a Gold medal earns you in South Africa; it was about the gesture, the appreciation.

For us, it was the anonymity of this kind of woman, the fact that we don't know her background, her circumstances or what type of lifestyle she is living. But she wanted to gift a decorated Olympian with money, regardless of the amount.