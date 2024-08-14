Fan gifts Tatjana Smith R100 for her efforts at Olympics
Updated | By East Coast Radio
"I wish I could give you more,” said a South African woman who got to take a pic with Tatjana Smith at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday.
"I wish I could give you more,” said a South African woman who got to take a pic with Tatjana Smith at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday.
It never ceases to amaze us how South Africans show up for one another, whether that happens when someone is short a Rand when shopping or celebrating our athletes.
From rugby to the Olympics, we stand together to show appreciation for our sporting heroes. The most recent display of love was demonstrated by a woman who got to meet South African Olympic Gold Medalist Tatjana Smith.
As crowds of people gathered at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday, some were lucky enough to take selfies with Team South Africa. One woman surprised South Africa with a humble gesture that melted many hearts.
Read more: McKenzie: SA athletes need to be better paid
The proud fan got an opportunity to chat with Tatjana Smith and was so proud of her efforts that she gifted her R100. It was like being a kid who performed well and receiving a reward from a relative for your effort. The sweetest gesture that remained honest and untainted.
Smith was humbled and accepted her gift, saying it was unnecessary, but the woman insisted and told her she wished she could give her more. We even think we heard her tell Smith to treat herself to a chocolate.
The act was multidimensional in its meaning. For the woman, it was an act of love and appreciation for Smith and her efforts at the Olympics. It wasn't about the financial value of the R100 for Smith because we know how much a Gold medal earns you in South Africa; it was about the gesture, the appreciation.
For us, it was the anonymity of this kind of woman, the fact that we don't know her background, her circumstances or what type of lifestyle she is living. But she wanted to gift a decorated Olympian with money, regardless of the amount.
Watch the video below - courtesy of X.
A fan gives Tatjana Smith R100 for her performance in Paris and says she wishes she could give her more.#Olympics2024 #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Giu6TTsFd8— IOL News (@IOL) August 13, 2024
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Facebook
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Dad tries to teach baby girl Zulu while living in Germany
The Dlaminis are a South African family living in Germany and are trying...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Fan gifts Tatjana Smith R100 for her efforts at Olympics
"I wish I could give you more,” said a South African woman who got to ta...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago