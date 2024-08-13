South Africans praise Checkers' "brilliant and heartwarming" ad

When you take on South Africa, you take on an entire nation!

Checkers SA is putting the spotlight on ordinary South Africans to highlight the country's "gees, triumph, and patriotism".

The retail giant's 'One Team, 60 Million Players' advert has gone viral online, with scores of people sharing it on social media and messaging platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The "hilarious" and "brilliant" new ad features some familiar faces, including high school teacher Mrs Bullock, who went viral in 2022 after showing off her dance moves on TikTok.

Another internet dancing sensation, Dirkco Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen, aka Klein Kwagga, also appears. Hugo Heath, a pint-sized sports enthusiast, and comedian Matie van Graan also have cameos.

The ad showcases South Africans' vibrant spirit and unity when they come together to support Team SA.

"What others see as challenges, we see as training. We’re built to take a gap, side-step and tackle any obstacle. We’re one team made up of the most resilient players in the world, and when we play together, we are unbeatable. This piece tells a story of SA gees, triumph and patriotism. A story told by the familiar characters that make up Team South Africa," the ad's caption reads on YouTube.

The ad takes place on a rugby field where South Africa is taking on Global XV. Team SA is a man down after an injury, but a taxi driver, who shows up in a Quantum, saves the day.

He is no Springbok player but just what Team South Africa needs to keep the game going.

"Another injury for South Africa. Little do the opposition know, they are not playing a team of 15. They're playing 60 million South Africans," the commentator says.

Another South African, this time a car guard, is seen on the pitch steering the scrum. There's also an OUTsurance pointsman and a man selling sunglasses.

Mrs Bullock brings the "gees" while cheering on Team South Africa with a group of cheerleaders.

A pothole on the pitch causes a player on the opposition team to fall. The opposition's hopes are further dashed when load-shedding strikes.