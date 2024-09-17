VIDEO: Failed proposal has people saying he dodged a bullet
Eek, this is awkward, but perhaps it is a case of dodging a bullet...
Public proposals are always a gamble. No one truly knows how they are going to turn out.
Possibly, this is because the person asking doesn't want to ruin the surprise, and, therefore, the person being asked is left in the dark.
Public proposals aim to create a spectacle and a special moment for your partner and yourself. However, knowing your partner is essential; if they are introverted and not someone who likes to be in the public eye, then perhaps this is not the way forward.
A man who thought things might go differently when he asked his girlfriend to marry him at a restaurant was left with a burst balloon when she didn't react as expected.
A video that is said to be shared with the Dawat Restaurant in the United Kingdom by a customer shows a robotic server bringing food to a couple.
Dawat Restaurant is a restaurant that serves Pakistani cuisine and has a fair mix of modern and immersive interior design and tech with their robot waiter.
The video said: "OMG… A customer just sent us this video⁉️😳😫 Dawat special, I guess?"
We were disappointed to see that there is a significant possibility that this was an act and staged. After perusing the Dawat Restaurant's social media, we noticed that the 'over-zealous' fiancée was in another video.
It raised our eyebrows thinking that they would create such a staged encounter, but perhaps it was a way for them to highlight their robot waiter...
