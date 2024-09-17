VIDEO: Failed proposal has people saying he dodged a bullet

Public proposals are always a gamble. No one truly knows how they are going to turn out.

Possibly, this is because the person asking doesn't want to ruin the surprise, and, therefore, the person being asked is left in the dark.

Public proposals aim to create a spectacle and a special moment for your partner and yourself. However, knowing your partner is essential; if they are introverted and not someone who likes to be in the public eye, then perhaps this is not the way forward.

A man who thought things might go differently when he asked his girlfriend to marry him at a restaurant was left with a burst balloon when she didn't react as expected.