Employee causes havoc while driving floor cleaning machine
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
When your boss tells you to drive safely and you crash and burn...
The one thing that this video could've used was that insert from 'Spongebob Squarepants' when they say, "A few moments later..."
We've seen people riding those floor cleaner machines around supermarkets and malls, and riding one always seems super cool. But it's one of those things you must qualify for, and it's only for employees.
As a shopper, you always feel like you are on the outskirts looking in; it's our human nature to want to feel included and part of a community. But as it stands, we are not the only ones who think this way; even employees feel like they want to be included in the so-called 'cool' things...
A SPAR store in George, Western Cape, has taken to social media and is sharing entertaining videos that offer a glimpse into the world of retail.
In a video that caught our attention, we see an employee named Anna driving the floor cleaning machine. Her boss asks her to be careful while driving, and Anna agrees. A few moments later, they show us CCTV footage of Anna crashing into a cashier's desk inside the store.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@supersparouteniqua We gave you one job Anna 💀🙏 #supersparouteniqua ♬ Whatcha Say - Jason Derulo
It is fun to see how this store has created such a vibe online, with people coming to Anna's defence, saying that the cashier's desk was in her way.
Watch as they videoed Anna redeeming herself on the floor cleaning machine this past weekend - video courtesy of TikTok.
@supersparouteniqua Checkers sixty60 drivers been real quiet since Anna entered 🤫#supersparouteniqua ♬ Original Sound - Unknown
Image Courtesy of TikTok
