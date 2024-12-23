 Employee causes havoc while driving floor cleaning machine
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Employee causes havoc while driving floor cleaning machine

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

When your boss tells you to drive safely and you crash and burn...

A person driving a floor cleaning machine crashes into a cashier till inside a SPAR
A person driving a floor cleaning machine crashes into a cashier till inside a SPAR/TikTok Screenshot/supersparouteniqua

The one thing that this video could've used was that insert from 'Spongebob Squarepants' when they say, "A few moments later..."

We've seen people riding those floor cleaner machines around supermarkets and malls, and riding one always seems super cool. But it's one of those things you must qualify for, and it's only for employees. 

As a shopper, you always feel like you are on the outskirts looking in; it's our human nature to want to feel included and part of a community. But as it stands, we are not the only ones who think this way; even employees feel like they want to be included in the so-called 'cool' things...

via GIPHY

Read more: How much can you legally drink before driving this festive?

A SPAR store in George, Western Cape, has taken to social media and is sharing entertaining videos that offer a glimpse into the world of retail. 

In a video that caught our attention, we see an employee named Anna driving the floor cleaning machine. Her boss asks her to be careful while driving, and Anna agrees. A few moments later, they show us CCTV footage of Anna crashing into a cashier's desk inside the store. 

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok

@supersparouteniqua We gave you one job Anna 💀🙏 #supersparouteniqua ♬ Whatcha Say - Jason Derulo

Read more: Durbanites celebrate the Tazz with Christmas lights

It is fun to see how this store has created such a vibe online, with people coming to Anna's defence, saying that the cashier's desk was in her way. 

Watch as they videoed Anna redeeming herself on the floor cleaning machine this past weekend - video courtesy of TikTok

@supersparouteniqua Checkers sixty60 drivers been real quiet since Anna entered 🤫#supersparouteniqua ♬ Original Sound - Unknown
Danny Guselli Podcast Banner
Visual identity podcast banner for Danny Guselli

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of TikTok

For more from East Coast Radio

Shopping SPAR Retail Cleaning Driving

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.