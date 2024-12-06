Durban liquor store's hilarious 'No Credit' sign
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A classic home-made sign that provides all the entertainment but lays down the rules of the establishment succinctly.
A classic home-made sign that provides all the entertainment but lays down the rules of the establishment succinctly.
The hilarious sense of humour of Durbanites is flowing these days.
An enthusiastic Durbanite sharing her concerns over South Africa's favourite festive biscuits started things off, and now we see a hilarious sign on the fridge door filled with alcoholic drinks.
The festive season is upon us and everyone gets a little celebratory during this time of year. That usually means they like to enjoy an alcoholic drink or two.
It's all well and good for people to engage in the festivities. However, it's never a good idea to let gluttony take over. If you consume liquor, then you will know that sometimes it can get addictive.
Although we are used to seeing people who have overindulged during the festive season, it is not ideal to watch.
Can you imagine encountering a boozed-up person at the liquor store who doesn't have the money to buy more alcohol but swears they need it?
Well, to avoid the scenario of a customer asking for credit, a Durban liquor store put up a sign on their fridges advising customers that they do not give credit. We found it hilarious but we're not certain someone under the influence might get it...
Read more: Durban woman has beef with the Bakers Man
The sign read: "Credit will be granted to persons above 80 provided both parents are present. Thank you."
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@ntando_mkhize1 #fyp #Durban #content #It can only be in #durban 😂 @Majambase #tik_tok #sama28 #fyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy #iyaqalaukwenzeka #laughter ♬ original sound - Majambase
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Durban liquor store's hilarious 'No Credit' sign
A classic home-made sign that provides all the entertainment but lays do...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Safety tips to stay scam-free this holiday season
It pays to stay alert and safe this festive season. After all, it isn't ...Danny Guselli an hour ago