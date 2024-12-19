Dream Boys surprise shoppers with R100 or a mystery gift
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Which one would you choose to take if they approached you?
The Dream Boys are at it again; they visited our Gateway Mall this time. The Dream Boys South Africa specialise in giveaways around the country, and to date, they have gifted South Africans over R700,000.
Their method of operation is to approach people at different shopping malls or centres and offer them money or mystery gifts. It is based on content creators abroad who have adopted this style of content creation.
Many people are left confused when members of the Dream Boys team approach them, believing that it is a joke or prank. They walk up to people and offer them cash or a mystery gift.
But there's a catch; depending on what the shopper chooses, a booby prize may await them.
If the shopper chooses the money, they can take it and walk away. This often mystifies people because nothing in life comes for free, but the name says it all—it's a dream come true.
However, if the shopper chooses the mystery gift, things come into play. Provided that the shopper is following the Dream Boys on social media, they usually get a valuable mystery gift, but if they don't, then enter the booby prize.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@dreamboysza R100 or mystery gift in Gateway Mall, Durban! 💙🇿🇦 #southafrica #dreamboysza #durban ♬ original sound - Dream Boys
Image Courtesy of TikTok
