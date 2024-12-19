Dream Boys surprise shoppers with R100 or a mystery gift

The Dream Boys are at it again; they visited our Gateway Mall this time. The Dream Boys South Africa specialise in giveaways around the country, and to date, they have gifted South Africans over R700,000.

Their method of operation is to approach people at different shopping malls or centres and offer them money or mystery gifts. It is based on content creators abroad who have adopted this style of content creation.

Many people are left confused when members of the Dream Boys team approach them, believing that it is a joke or prank. They walk up to people and offer them cash or a mystery gift.