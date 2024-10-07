Danny Guselli tries Dua Lipa's 'pickled Diet Coke'
Updated | By East Coast Radio
After her very likeable vanilla ice-cream, olive oil, and sea salt concoction, we are keen to try this salty-sweet combo...
Dua Lipa has gained a reputation online, not just for her incredible music, but also for her weird and unconventional flavour profiles.
Earlier this year, she grabbed the internet's attention by sharing her 'bizarre' ice-cream combination. She laughed about how she had converted her friends into an unlikely dessert.
Vanilla ice-cream with olive oil and sea salt.
It might've sounded absurd to some, but her ice-cream combination became a viral sensation on social media, and many people were eager to try it out.
Now, she has hit the internet with a three-ingredient non-alcoholic drink that she shared with her family this weekend.
She added ice to a cup, topped it up with Diet Coke, and then came the kick - she poured in pickle juice, jalapeño juice, and some pickles and jalapeños.
It might sound absurd to many, but it's tame compared to the Spring Onion Latte that went viral a few months ago, which Danny Guselli tried.
Watch her video from TikTok below.
@dualipaofficial
What do we call her?♬ original sound - Dua Lipa
Watch as Danny Guselli tried this 'weird' combination that oddly sounds 'disgusting' to some and appealing to others (everyone who tried it at the East Coast Radio House was not a fan).
Please note no one was harmed or forced into drinking the drink.
Video courtesy of TikTok.
@eastcoastradiokzn Pickle Juice, Diet Coke and Jalapeños 🤯 Danny decided to try a unique drink made famous by #DuaLipa and it didn’t go down too well with Carol 🫣 #EastCoastRadio #KZN #dualipachallenge ♬ original sound - East Coast Radio
Image Courtesy of TikTok
