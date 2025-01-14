Danny Guselli: "Do you prefer a uniform or civvies?"
People from all around South Africa share what they enjoy wearing to work – to wear a uniform or not, that is the question.
Danny Guselli brought up the topic of uniforms, which got a lot of people in KZN talking. After overhearing two friends chat about their opposing views surrounding wearing uniforms versus civvies to work, he wondered how everyone else felt about this.
Given that some people are required to wear a uniform based on their company's dress code, it's interesting to hear how varied people's opinions are.
Some people are happy to wear a uniform to work because it saves them time when it comes to getting dressed, plus it provides a sense of professionalism and pride that they find adds to their roles.
Surprisingly, most people enjoy wearing a uniform, but others feel it stops them from expressing themselves.
Wearing your clothes to work can be quite freeing in expressing your sense of style but it takes planning – and you'll also need to have a fairly extensive wardrobe.
Check out some of the comments from people on social media:
"Uniform makes all staff look professional and somehow creates order."
"I would love to have a uniform because I believe it gives you a sense of belonging to a certain company. Unfortunately, we work in offices, and we are allowed to dress smart casual or formal, but with a fashion style, as we belong to the retail fashion world."
"I'm rocking uniforms as a nurse. Since I'm in an admin post, it would be nice to dress corporate to the office."
"Shirts, golf shirts, and jackets are uniform, paired with jeans and sneakers. I love it. You get to be comfortable, casual, and still recognizable as part of the team."
