Danny Guselli: "Do you prefer a uniform or civvies?"

Danny Guselli brought up the topic of uniforms, which got a lot of people in KZN talking. After overhearing two friends chat about their opposing views surrounding wearing uniforms versus civvies to work, he wondered how everyone else felt about this.

Given that some people are required to wear a uniform based on their company's dress code, it's interesting to hear how varied people's opinions are.

Some people are happy to wear a uniform to work because it saves them time when it comes to getting dressed, plus it provides a sense of professionalism and pride that they find adds to their roles.