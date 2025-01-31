 Danny Guselli chats to Tom Bailey from the Thompson Twins
Danny Guselli chats to Tom Bailey from the Thompson Twins

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

" Well, it's good to have those songs doing the work for you. We were talking about this earlier, and it's amazing when you look back at the things you've done, and it's really incredible that these songs are still enjoyed and listened to." – Tom Bailey

The album cover for the Thompson Twins
The album cover for the Thompson Twins/YouTube Screenshot/Thompson Twins

Music lovers, get ready for an exciting February lineup! On February 16, join Tom Bailey of the iconic British pop band Thompson Twins, who brought us 'Hold Me Now', 'If You Were Here', 'Doctor Doctor', and more iconic '80s hits, live at the Durban Botanic Gardens.

Danny Guselli caught up with Bailey for an interview, where he was surprised to learn that this would be his first time visiting South Africa. Bailey was genuinely touched to hear how much South Africans still love and play the Thompson Twins' greatest hits

As always, it wouldn't be a Danny Guselli interview without a memorable anecdote, and as you might've guessed, it was about 'Doctor Doctor'.

Take a listen to their full interview below. 

The Let's Rock Durban 2025 will also feature artists including Midge Ure, Just Jinger, PJ Powers, John Ellis (from Tree 63), Cindy Altar (of Clout), James Stewart (of The Usual), Brent Harris and Thee Jam. 

Tickets cost R395 per person and are available from Webtickets.co.za. Don’t miss the Let's Rock Durban 2025, kicking off at 1:00 pm on February 16, 2025, at the Durban Botanic Gardens.

Image Courtesy of YouTube

