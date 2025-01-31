Danny Guselli chats to Tom Bailey from the Thompson Twins

Music lovers, get ready for an exciting February lineup! On February 16, join Tom Bailey of the iconic British pop band Thompson Twins, who brought us 'Hold Me Now', 'If You Were Here', 'Doctor Doctor', and more iconic '80s hits, live at the Durban Botanic Gardens.



Danny Guselli caught up with Bailey for an interview, where he was surprised to learn that this would be his first time visiting South Africa. Bailey was genuinely touched to hear how much South Africans still love and play the Thompson Twins' greatest hits

As always, it wouldn't be a Danny Guselli interview without a memorable anecdote, and as you might've guessed, it was about 'Doctor Doctor'.

