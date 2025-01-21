On The Lawn: Relax in the gardens at this magic music fest

On Saturday, February 15, the uMphafa Field at Durban Botanic Gardens will transform into a music lover's paradise, featuring not one, but TWO international artists – Hollow Coves and Amistat.

We've got the scoop on an epic event that's about to go down in Durban.

Tickets: From R295 (excludes a booking fee – click here to secure your spot)

Here's the 411 on the event.

If you love a local vibe, Matthew Mole will be joining the lineup!

Camping chairs and small umbrellas are cool, but gazebos are a no-go.

You're welcome to bring your own food. However, please don't bring your own drinks.

The lineup

Hollow Coves

This indie-folk duo from Australia will transport you to a world of beauty and connection. With their soothing harmonies and introspective lyrics, you'll be mesmerised!

Amistat

Twin brothers Josef and Jan Prasil will blow your mind with their tight-knit harmonies and honest storytelling. Think modern-day Simon and Garfunkel, with a hint of Ben Howard and Kodaline!

Matthew Mole

Our local favourite will bring his unique blend of indie-folk and pop to the stage, guaranteed to get you singing along.

Other performers include Desmond and the Tutus, Shortstraw and Pixie Whip!

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to experience world-class music in a stunning setting!