Liam Payne’s upcoming guest appearance on Netflix

Liam Payne is set to appear in Netflix’s upcoming reality TV show ‘Building the Band’ as one of the guest judges.

The world lost Liam Payne far too soon, but his passion for music and his dedication to uplifting new talent continue to shine. In a tribute to his legacy, Netflix has confirmed the release of Building the Band, a singing competition featuring Payne as a guest judge. This is one of the final projects he worked on before his tragic passing at the age of 31. Building the Band is a bold new take on music competitions, set to debut later this year. Contestants are hidden away in separate booths and must rely solely on musical chemistry and connection, rather than appearances to form the ultimate band. It’s a concept that strips everything down to the raw power of music - a very fitting tribute to Payne, who built his own career on vocal talent and an undeniable bond with his One Direction bandmates.

The show boasts a star-studded lineup, with Destiny’s Child legend Kelly Rowland joining Liam as a guest judge. Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean hosts the show, while Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger; who played a key role in forming One Direction on The X Factor back in 2010; steps in as a mentor and judge. When Liam filmed his appearances for Building the Band, no one could have imagined they would be some of his last moments on screen. His sudden death on October 16 in Buenos Aires left fans, friends, and family in shock. His former partner Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares a son, Bear, as well as his One Direction brothers (Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson) came together in November to say their final goodbyes at his funeral in Buckinghamshire. Even in the wake of heartbreak, Building the Band offers a final glimpse of Payne doing what he loved most: sharing his wisdom, guiding young artists, and immersing himself in music.

Netflix originally announced the series in September 2024, just a month before Payne’s passing. Now, as it prepares for its highly anticipated release, fans will get to witness a piece of his undying dedication to music, one last time. As investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death continue, the world remembers Liam Payne not for the tragedy that took him but for the music, joy, and inspiration he left behind.

