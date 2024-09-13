Danny Guselli chats with Jeremy Loops about his new album
"Writing this album has been quite a journey if I am honest. We've all been going through a tough time in the world..."
Jeremy Loops has released his new album and Danny Guselli got to chat with him.
He was genuine and honest about how he wrote the album, using his mantras to write some songs. He said he wanted listeners to be as inspired by the songs as he was.
When asked what he wanted listeners to connect with when listening to his new album, he said empathy and fearlessness were important considerations.
His new single, 'Go Again', is described as a "beacon of hope in challenging times". This is precisely the stance he took when sharing more about the motivation behind the songs. Everyone is going through something, and that's over and above all the worldly stuff we have had to navigate through.
'Go Again' is available now on all major streaming platforms. As Jeremy Loops continues to share his unique sound with the world, fans can look forward to more new music and performances from the artist who has captivated audiences globally with his authentic storytelling and energetic live shows.
I want them to just reconnect with empathy and the fearlessness that I think we all have inside ourselves. It is so easy to lose hope and to feel afraid and in this technological age where things are moving at a rapid clip and it feels like it's hard to breathe sometimes with how fast paced life has become, this song calls you to slow down, to take a look around and to remember that you've got everything you need.
- Jeremy Loops
Jeremy Loops has become a significant force in the music industry, known for his captivating live performances and unique blend of modern folk music. From his humble beginnings in Cape Town's local bars to selling out 5,000-seat arenas globally, Jeremy's dynamic stage presence has drawn attention from international promoters, leading to tours with artists like Twenty One Pilots and Milky Chance, and regular appearances at global music festivals.
His critically acclaimed albums - 'Trading Change' (2014), 'Critical As Water' (2018), and 'Heard You Got Love' (2022) - have solidified his reputation, earning him accolades such as a Best Newcomer nomination at the South African Music Awards and MTV Africa's Best Alternative & Pop Album. With over 400-million streams and extensive tours across Europe, Jeremy is one of South Africa's most successful musical exports.
We will welcome Jeremy Loops to Durban on Saturday, 19 October, at the Old Mutual Music at the Lake, Durban Botanic Gardens.
