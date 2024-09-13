Danny Guselli chats with Jeremy Loops about his new album

Jeremy Loops has released his new album and Danny Guselli got to chat with him.

He was genuine and honest about how he wrote the album, using his mantras to write some songs. He said he wanted listeners to be as inspired by the songs as he was.

When asked what he wanted listeners to connect with when listening to his new album, he said empathy and fearlessness were important considerations.

His new single, 'Go Again', is described as a "beacon of hope in challenging times". This is precisely the stance he took when sharing more about the motivation behind the songs. Everyone is going through something, and that's over and above all the worldly stuff we have had to navigate through.

'Go Again' is available now on all major streaming platforms. As Jeremy Loops continues to share his unique sound with the world, fans can look forward to more new music and performances from the artist who has captivated audiences globally with his authentic storytelling and energetic live shows.

