Comedian goes viral for his unusual antics

We have always admired comedians who go all out to make it big. Their sheer determination is a beacon of motivation to anyone trying to make it big in their industry.

In our opinion, comedians have it more complicated because they have most likely experienced more rejections than actors but still manage to believe in their craft and persevere.

One such comedian has taken things to the next level with his comedy skit, which has fooled many people. Calimar White, an American comedian, created a company called OCDA (Occupational Cares Diversity Affairs).

At first, White appears serious in this over-the-top company, but once we delve further, it is apparent that this is all a ruse to elevate his comedic abilities.