Comedian goes viral for his unusual antics
Updated | By East Coast Radio
When you first watch this man, you will get sucked into the elaborate act that he has created in pursuit of his comedic career.
We have always admired comedians who go all out to make it big. Their sheer determination is a beacon of motivation to anyone trying to make it big in their industry.
In our opinion, comedians have it more complicated because they have most likely experienced more rejections than actors but still manage to believe in their craft and persevere.
One such comedian has taken things to the next level with his comedy skit, which has fooled many people. Calimar White, an American comedian, created a company called OCDA (Occupational Cares Diversity Affairs).
At first, White appears serious in this over-the-top company, but once we delve further, it is apparent that this is all a ruse to elevate his comedic abilities.
Watch the video below where he explains what it is he does - courtesy of TikTok.
@calimar_whit3 REAL COMPANY REAL COMPLAINTS‼️ FULL INTERVIEW OUT NOW 🔥🔥📺 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #comedyvideo #funnyvideo #funny #viralvideo #viral ♬ original sound - Calimar White
We all know comedians love to tell a good story; that's the name of their game. Without the story, there's no point to their holy grail - stand-up, but in saying that, he seems to have created a believable storyline for himself.
One that has annoyed many people takes on a candid camera/cheaters/reality television approach to things.
White shared in an interview that he was even arrested by the FBI once and spent a month in jail. His elaborate spectacle is anything but mediocre; he has taken his craft and created a persona for himself, and we've come to see that's what the greats usually do.
Look at Rory Petzer, Aaron Mcilroy, and Trevor Gumbi - all great comedians can recreate themselves with their varied personas.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
