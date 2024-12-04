Bus riders of a different kind freeloading in Cape Town
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The things we see these guys doing in Cape Town are next level...
We have not given up on being surprised anymore. There is always going to be something on social media that leaves us astonished. We have let go of confining anything to any sort of box.
We witness time and time again how people in South Africa have a natural instinct to do things unconventionally. We saw this recently with two friends who decided to ride a bicycle together, and now we are seeing it with a trolley surfer.
A video of a man sitting on a Checkers trolley riding on the back of a bus by holding onto the back panel has shocked us.
Previously, we have seen people hide on the inside section of a bus in Cape Town as a more cost-effective way of moving around the city. That was also quite a dangerous feat, although we prefer not to judge.
Now, we see a man on a trolley surfing on the streets of Cape Town, using the bus as his transportation catalyst and the road as his ocean.
Watching it is less than calming because as much as the bus was moving and the man looked okay, anything or everything could have gone wrong. If the bus driver had to brake or turn, then perhaps this daredevil might not have been so ballsy.
Watch the video from TikTok below.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
