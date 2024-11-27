‘Disturbing trend’ of using cell phones behind wheel





Deputy Transport Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa says it is a growing and deeply concerning trend that seems to involve young motorists.

"The use of cell phones whilst driving and the so-called influencers, whether it is texting or engaging in social media or recording content for online platforms. These behaviours significantly impair a driver’s attention, reaction, time, and decision making. All in a bid for likes for TikTok."

He was speaking in Parliament, where the Road Traffic Management Corporation tabled the safety plan for the December and January holidays.

Meanwhile, the chief executive officer of Road Traffic Management Corporation Makhosini Msibi says monitoring will be stepped up on routes in KwaZulu-Natal that have been identified as hazardous.

"You then get to KZN, in particular Umkhomazi, Phongola if you look into the area that leads to KwaMsane, as well as the N2, en route to Richards Bay. These are the routes that are very critical and common to us deal with."









