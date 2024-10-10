Burglar cleans up home and cooks a meal for homeowner

This might be the most absurd thing we have heard in a while...

When a thief invades your space, most significantly your home, it can be a genuinely invasive experience. Something that no one person could ever wish on another. Generally, when a burglary occurs, homeowners come home to find their belongings left everywhere. Things are overturned and left in a mess. This is because burglars turn everything upside down to look for valuable items. But an unusual turn of events occurred in the town of Monmouthshire, Wales, where a thief performed several domestic tasks before leaving with the stolen items.

"A burglar broke into a woman's home where he hung out washing and performed tasks such as emptying her recycling bin and putting her shopping away. He left her a note saying, 'Don't worry, be happy, eat up and scratch'." (Wales Online) Damian Wojnilowicz, 36, performed several household tasks you wouldn't expect a burglar to do, from cooking a meal to replacing her toothbrush head and packing away groceries from the homeowner's shopping bags. Of course, his actions were inappropriate and scared the homeowner, who went to live with friends. The first incident occurred in mid-July 2024, while a secondary incident occurred later in July 2024 and didn't quite fit the MO from the first house burglary. Here, he left the home untidy and was noticed by the homeowner, who accessed a notification on his phone that someone was walking around his yard. The homeowner asked his son-in-law to check on the house. He found Wojnilowicz and requested that he leave, but he was later arrested.

"Wojnilowicz, of no fixed abode, later pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary. The court heard he has four previous convictions for offences, including common assault, public order offences, and failing to surrender." (Wales Online)

He was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment.

Image Courtesy of iStock