Little boy stressed that his haircut would turn out like his dad's
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Getting your hair cut is usually a treat for most people, but it's a new ballgame for kids.
They are just discovering their likes and dislikes, and sometimes, it's just scary having a machine go 'Grrrrrr' on your head. It can be daunting for a parent who is responsible for that child's grooming, too; no parent enjoys seeing their child in distress at any given time.
But we found the most hilarious example of a calm parent and an upset child. Of course, the humour wasn't that the child was crying but more the reason behind his tears.
You see, dad has no hair and gave the haircut; the young boy had a mop of beautiful hair and got the haircut. The little boy assumed his father would cut his hair off and didn't trust him because he was bald.
Watch what happened after the little boy realised his dad had his best interests at heart—courtesy of TikTok.
@fluellenfam Not him thinking he was going to end up bald like daddy😭😭😂 #haircut #family #homehaircut #fatherson ♬ original sound - Alyssa Fluellen
Dad was a trooper when it came to being the adult in this situation - we commend him for his calm approach. Not all fathers are this secure in themselves, especially regarding their hair.
People came through with their animated comments - check them out below.
- "Shoutout to dad for not flipping out on him and staying patient."
- "We all know his dad was crying in the inside."
- "Awww it’s okay buddy! Your so handsome."
- “I don’t look like daddy 😭!”, but son, it’s pretty much possible that someday you would…"
- "Now he trust daddy he didn’t at first he ain’t want no bald head."
- "But his fears were valid tho😭😂😂 lil man just needed a little reassurance."
- "Dad did an awesome 👏 job! 💯🥰👍."
Image Courtesy of TikTok
