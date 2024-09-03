Little boy stressed that his haircut would turn out like his dad's

Getting your hair cut is usually a treat for most people, but it's a new ballgame for kids.

They are just discovering their likes and dislikes, and sometimes, it's just scary having a machine go 'Grrrrrr' on your head. It can be daunting for a parent who is responsible for that child's grooming, too; no parent enjoys seeing their child in distress at any given time.

But we found the most hilarious example of a calm parent and an upset child. Of course, the humour wasn't that the child was crying but more the reason behind his tears.