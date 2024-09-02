Baker mystifies us with her cake house

We are mystified by this woman's talent and ability to completely fool us into believing that regular household items and actual structures are real.

When, in fact, these items are cakes.

Celine, a master baker, has gained traction on social media for her hyper-realistic cakes that look like everyday objects. She makes anything from salmon to bathtubs with the tiling and faucet, too.

We were shocked and a bit creeped out by watching her eat a dishwashing sponge, even though we knew it was cake, perhaps this has something to do with the woman who eats toilet paper?