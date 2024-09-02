Baker mystifies us with her cake house
Updated | By East Coast Radio
This almost feels like we are Alice stuck in a Wonderland of cake...
We are mystified by this woman's talent and ability to completely fool us into believing that regular household items and actual structures are real.
When, in fact, these items are cakes.
Celine, a master baker, has gained traction on social media for her hyper-realistic cakes that look like everyday objects. She makes anything from salmon to bathtubs with the tiling and faucet, too.
We were shocked and a bit creeped out by watching her eat a dishwashing sponge, even though we knew it was cake, perhaps this has something to do with the woman who eats toilet paper?
Watch how she cuts through her bathtub in her "My House is Cake series".
Video courtesy of Instagram—warning: These videos are addictive and could have you scrolling for more, so practice self-control if you are working today.
Here's another video of her showing us her steering wheel cake—it's safe to say that we are mind-boggled as to whether the rest of the car is cake, too.
Celine also has videos that test people's ability to spot the real from the cake; these generally involve food items, but she does pan out. These will test your skills for sure, and there's something satisfying about seeing her cut into the item and revealing whether it is cake or not. Sometimes, the cake looks more accurate than the real item.
Video courtesy of Instagram.
Watch one of her 'Real or Cake' videos below - courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
