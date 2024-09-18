Areas in KZN that have the most car thefts

Data from the South African Police Service recently revealed that 8,611 cars and motorcycles were stolen across South Africa between April and June 2024.

As alarming as that total is, it was interesting to note that this figure was less than the statistics from 2023, which saw 470 more cases.

According to the Top Auto website, SAPS records motor vehicle theft differently from that of vehicles involved in carjackings. "Carjackings are listed as a sub-category of aggravated robbery, whereas the theft of motor vehicles and motorcycles is categorised as a property-related crime."

The key difference between the two is that one occurs in the presence of the vehicle owner, while the other occurs when the vehicle is parked somewhere without the driver or owner present.