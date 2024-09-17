This is what you will pay for your car licence renewal in 2024

Licence renewal fees vary from province to province and depend on the weight of your vehicle.

Licence renewal fees vary from province to province and depend on the weight of your vehicle.

According to the South African Government website, motorists must renew their car licences before expiring and receive a 21-day grace period before they are required to pay late licensing penalties and arrears. "Motorists can renew and pay for vehicle license discs through the National Administration Traffic Information System (NaTIS) online platform. This service saves time and avoids long queues." (Gov.za)

Where motorists were said to pay R474,00 in KwaZulu-Natal for a motor vehicle with a tare (the car's weight) between 750kg and 1000kg, they will now pay R456,00. Take a look at the table that was released on the Business Tech website in January 2024. Below is a breakdown of the price adjustments as released on the South African website in September 2024.

The government-funded traffic services (National Administration Traffic Information System (NaTIS)) portal is available to all provinces for 2024 car licence renewal. "Motorists are required to register a profile that includes personal details such as name, surname, identity number, and address particulars. The new disc will be couriered to your address. https://online.natis.gov.za" (Gov.za) To use the RTMCs service, motorists are required to: Log into the NaTIS platform

Select ‘View Motor Renewals’

Choose the licence disc/car

Capture card details of the respective bank and pay

Supplied

Image Courtesy of Facebook