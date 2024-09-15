Malvern hijacking: Zarah Ramsamy laid to rest

Zarah Ramsamy was killed on Wednesday after armed criminals drove over her as they got away in her family’s vehicle.





The child had jumped out of the SUV to hide under it outside a fast-food restaurant in Malvern.





Speaking at her funeral at the Embassy Church on Saturday, MP Imraan Subrathie says he will be taking this case back to parliament.





READ: Malvern carjacking: Mother pleaded with suspects to stop vehicle







"I intend upon my return to parliament to ensure in the session of member statements that I amplify and I say this tragic story and Zarah's name will be mentioned in the halls of parliament. We must increase our fight against crime.





"I intend to meet the commissioner of KZN police to understand what is being done to arrest the scourge of crime in our province."





