Task team formed to address mental health of police

He's been speaking at a Commemoration Day event to honour officers who died in the line of duty.





At least 39 members have been killed between March 2023 and April 2024.





Mchunu says efforts are being made to address growing concerns about the mental well-being of police officers.





"A team will be dedicated to addressing both the physical and mental health needs of our police service ensuring that our police programmes are effective and that every police officer receives the support they need to serve our communities effectively and safely."





