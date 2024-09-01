Task team formed to address mental health of police
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu says he will establish a task team to address the mental health needs of police officers.
He's been speaking at a Commemoration Day event to honour officers who died in the line of duty.
At least 39 members have been killed between March 2023 and April 2024.
Mchunu says efforts are being made to address growing concerns about the mental well-being of police officers.
"A team will be dedicated to addressing both the physical and mental health needs of our police service ensuring that our police programmes are effective and that every police officer receives the support they need to serve our communities effectively and safely."
