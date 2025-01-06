Routes updates: KZN roads flooded as heavy rains continue





Affected roads included the N3 between Cato Ridge and Ashburton and near the Marrianhill Toll Plaza.

In Durban North, authorities reported flooding at the Virginia circle near the Glenashley exit.

Some roads have been left waterlogged in Verulam, including the Everest Heights Bridge by Shari Drive.

Sea Cow Lake Road has also been disrupted near KZN Oils.

On the M4 Southern Freeway, the left-hand lane is flooded just before the offramp to Victoria Embankment.

There have also been several accidents reported on the N3.

The N3 Toll Concession's Thania Dhoogra has cautioned drivers to exercise extreme caution in this weather.

"Rainy weather conditions continue to be reported along the N3 Toll Route in KwaZulu-Natal, which may result in wet and slippery road surfaces and reduce visibility. Almost 900 vehicles per hour have been recorded heading northbound towards Gauteng."









