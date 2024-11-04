Summer is nearly upon us.

If you are still suffering the aftermath of overeating and a lack of exercise from the winter season, don't fret!

There are still a few things you can do that will help you lose weight and rock that swimsuit with a smile.

Detox

One of the benefits of detoxing is weight loss. After detoxing, your body will feel lighter and rejuvenated.

You also get rid of toxins and have improved digestion.

Healthy lifestyle

Owen Hambulo, a personal trainer and the owner of Owen Fitness in Sandton, says exercise and healthy eating are great ways to lose weight.

After detoxing, it is important to only eat healthy food and the right portions.

With just a few weeks left, you can still make it!

Owen says the recommended weight loss per week is 1 to 2 kilograms.

“Losing weight takes time and by slowly changing daily habits, it gets you a step closer.”

He warns against unhealthy eating.

“I’m sure you’ve heard the old saying ‘you can’t out train a bad diet’. That’s true,” says Owen.

He says both exercise and healthy eating are what will help you maintain a healthy weight.

“Incorporating a healthy lifestyle and exercise is still the best and safest way to lose weight in the long run,” says Owen.

