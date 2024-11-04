Get your summer body ready with these last-minute easy steps
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Sign up:Newsletter
Share this:
With just a few weeks left until Summer is officially here, here's how you can still get your summer body!
With just a few weeks left until Summer is officially here, here's how you can still get your summer body!
Summer is nearly upon us.
If you are still suffering the aftermath of overeating and a lack of exercise from the winter season, don't fret!
There are still a few things you can do that will help you lose weight and rock that swimsuit with a smile.
Detox
One of the benefits of detoxing is weight loss. After detoxing, your body will feel lighter and rejuvenated.
You also get rid of toxins and have improved digestion.
READ: Does rooibos aid in weight loss?
Healthy lifestyle
Owen Hambulo, a personal trainer and the owner of Owen Fitness in Sandton, says exercise and healthy eating are great ways to lose weight.
After detoxing, it is important to only eat healthy food and the right portions.
With just a few weeks left, you can still make it!
Owen says the recommended weight loss per week is 1 to 2 kilograms.
“Losing weight takes time and by slowly changing daily habits, it gets you a step closer.”
He warns against unhealthy eating.
“I’m sure you’ve heard the old saying ‘you can’t out train a bad diet’. That’s true,” says Owen.
He says both exercise and healthy eating are what will help you maintain a healthy weight.
“Incorporating a healthy lifestyle and exercise is still the best and safest way to lose weight in the long run,” says Owen.
READ: Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profits soar further
How to listen to East Coast Radio:
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Find East Coast Radio on the following social media platforms:
More From East Coast Radio
Image courtesy of iStock/ @Rawpixel
Sign up:Newsletter
Share this: