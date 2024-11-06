Young KZN chess prodigy Madhav Puran to represent KZN

A chess enthusiast has all the qualities for success as he prepares to represent our province.

There is much to be excited about when we look at South Africa's youth. Daily, we see kids becoming increasingly invested in their futures. One kid managed to grab the attention of many with his passion for chess. Madhav Puran, a twelve-year-old chess master, earned a place at the Mzansi Provincials in Limpopo this December 2024. Madhav is from St. Mary's Primary, and his representation of KwaZulu-Natal in this prestigious tournament qualifies him for the closed South African U14 Championship.

His school proudly spoke of his accomplishments, saying: "Madhav, who has been honing his skills from a young age, has rapidly ascended through the ranks of the chess community. His strategic acumen and unwavering determination have earned him numerous accolades, setting him apart as one of the brightest young stars in the game." They went on to say that his Limpopo trip is not just a milestone for his chess career, but also provides motivation and inspiration to young enthusiasts around KZN and South Africa. He represents the magnitude of talent in KwaZulu-Natal and speaks to the chess fraternity. "As Madhav prepares to compete against some of the best young minds in the country, his family, coaches, and supporters from St. Mary's Primary are eagerly anticipating his performance. The tournament will be a crucial test of his skills and a step closer to his ultimate goal of securing a spot in the closed South African U14 Championship." (Facebook)

He has also been nominated for the SPAR Superstar Award and has the community's support after placing first in the Merebank Sport's Council Chess Tournament (Watch him above - courtesy of Facebook). The school's motto, 'Impossible Is Nothing', rings true with the excellent students it is producing; Madhav is a lovely example of that. Take a look at some of the students at St. Mary's Primary School from last month when they were getting ready to perform at the Diwali Festival at Suncoast—courtesy of Facebook.

Image Courtesy of Facebook