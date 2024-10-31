LISTEN: Teenage duo doing the most for mental health in KZN
Meet 16-year-old Dayika and 19-year-old Yariv, a heroic duo using their own experiences to raise awareness about mental health in KZN.
October is Mental Health Awareness Month.
To help raise awareness, Carol Ofori welcomed two young superstars to the studio to discuss their work in helping those struggling with mental health issues.
Dayika, 16, and Yariv, 19, are ambassadors for the Umhlanga Women’s Association's Mental Health Programme for the Youth; using their own personal experiences concerning mental health issues as a basis for their important work.
Yariv suffers with chronic auto-inflammatory skin disease, which forced him to undergo 15 surgeries between 2021 and 2023. As a result, he developed depression, anxiety, and burnout.
Dayika is a Grade 11 student and the youngest of triplets. She was born prematurely at 28 weeks, weighing just 780g. She spent the first three months of her life in the neonatal ICU.
She was born with both her hips and her left knee dislocated and has had numerous surgeries to enable her to walk. This has led to her struggling with depression and anxiety since the age of 10.
Listen below as Carol Ofori chats to the pair about their all-important work and what it takes to deal with mental health struggles:
For more on Dayika's journey, read her blog HERE.
