Young dancer tries to signal to parents that she's hungry
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Sign up:Newsletter
Share this:
A firm reminder to pack snacks whenever you are going out with the kids.
A firm reminder to pack snacks whenever you are going out with the kids.
After watching this video, it became apparent that carrying snacks, whether or not your kids say they are not hungry, is a vital part of parenting.
Of course, most parents have already learnt this; for those who didn't have to learn this the hard way, kudos to you. As a parent, you either learn from your mishaps or continue suffering through them. It is a milestone for many parents, and it is very true of life as a whole.
A video that reminded us that snacks are a must when leaving home was amusing.
In the video shared on Instagram, we see ballroom dancers getting ready to perform on stage. But the focus is on one young girl who doesn't seem engaged in the competition.
Her attention is swayed, and at first, it looks like she is shy, but as the video progresses, we realise it's not that.
The young girl looks down, and it looks like she is staring at the floor, but then she gestures to her tummy, rubbing it as if she is hungry. She does it for a second time and then points her index finger to her mouth making sure her parents know she is hungry.
Of course, she was unable to perform, she was hungry...
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of iStock
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Sign up:Newsletter
Share this: