Would you make this reflection jar in 2025?

This could be a great way to reflect on your wins and challenges at the end of the year.

Happy New Year to you and yours. As we navigate the first days of the New Year, it's the perfect time to reflect and set intentions for the year ahead. Celebrating your wins – big or small – is a powerful way to stay connected to your achievements and give them the recognition they deserve. Jay Shetty, author, podcaster, speaker and coach, suggests an interesting activity to help you stay mindful of your successes throughout the year. Not only does it encourage you to celebrate your progress as it happens, but it also leaves you feeling accomplished and fulfilled when you look back in 12 months.

You may have heard of gratitude jars – where people fill a jar with notes about things they're thankful for. This practice helps them stay present and thankful in their daily lives. Shetty has put his own spin on this idea. Each week, he adds a note to an empty jar, writing down something positive that happened – specifically an accomplishment. By the end of the year, this "Win Jar" becomes a tangible reminder of all your personal achievements that are worth celebrating. "This is such a powerful practice. It’s important that we take time to reflect and celebrate, and this enables us to do just that ❤️ I found this a few years ago and simply love it! We did something similar in the monastery, too. I'm excited to see how it transforms this year! Wishing you a phenomenal 2025!" he shared on Instagram.

It was lovely to see someone share that they did this in 2024 and read all their 'wins' on New Year's Eve. Even actress Tia Mowry shared that she did this for the second time in 2024 and loved it. "I’ve done this for the second, and I love it!!!! Thanks for the recommendation." Others commented, sharing their love for this idea, too. "What a great way to focus on the positive and appreciate all the good things that happen throughout the year."

"I have practised this for years. It's always amazing. Something hearttouching Things you forget during the year. If you read them you remember them. It is always something that makes me very grateful."

"I used to do this every day and write even the smallest things like a sunny day, a warm smile, a compliment… Sometimes I empty the jar on a difficult day and it was the turning point I needed to see life from a different perspective." In case you want to watch the video by Shetty, here it is – courtesy of Instagram.

Image Courtesy of iStock