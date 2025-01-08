Woman warns parents to be aware when out in public with kids

The festive season is slowly concluding, and as we recover from the busy holiday period, we find it vital to reflect on what was. Part of that is listening to other people's experiences and remembering things that happened. The holidays didn't just bring cheer and joy for everyone; they also started from a place of caution for some, as criminals don't go on holiday. A woman from the Western Cape shared her experience while visiting her family in Knysna. As it turns out, not everyone's beach days were filled with fun in the sun. She recalled how, while at the beach with her family, including her two young nieces, two suspicious men kept hovering around them.

She became suspicious when she saw them get closer and closer to her nieces and their incessant staring. The woman, who goes by the name Nakita on TikTok, was livid when sharing what happened. She also revealed that she was a victim of molestation, kidnapping and abuse, and she would not allow that to happen to anyone else. After observing the two men for a while, Nakita shared that she approached them, but the conversation was not savoury. She was mistrustful of the men and said they did not speak English. After having it out with one of the men, the second guy grew cautious and the two left. Nakita and her family packed up their stuff, and as they were leaving, they encountered police officers. They relayed the story to the officers. She is in the process of writing an email to the Mayor about what happened as she believes that the men were traffickers.

Her message to all parents and guardians was clear, "Parents, you must keep an eye out for your children." Nakita's experience riled up South Africans who were vocal about their experiences and shared that everyone needs to stand together to stop trafficking and kidnapping. Talking to your kids about human trafficking is vital in this day and age, and it is a conversation that may help them or their friends. Here are a few tips on how to protect your children, courtesy of CABQ. Know where your kids are at all times.

Know what your kids do online and teach them about internet safety.

Talk to your kids about sexual exploitation (how some strangers will promise you things to get you to go with them).

Know the warning signs of sexual abuse in younger children and teens and recognise the warning signs of sexual exploitation.

Educate yourself on the apps and places they frequent. It is also recommended that you take your kids to self-defence classes or workshops, where they will learn how to handle themselves in these sorts of situations.

