Durban mom tests her toddler about stranger danger
Updated | By East Coast Radio
We cannot get over the cuteness overload here...
Teaching kids about staying safe around strangers can be tricky. For one, we live in a society of 'people pleasers', so when a stranger greets your child, we feel obligated to tell our kids to greet back or interact somehow.
But we are also forced to be wary of those around us because if the past has taught us anything, we cannot trust anyone, whether that person is family or a stranger. As parents, we cannot take for granted that anyone has your child's best interests at heart.
A Durban mom shared a video of her four-year-old talking about her version of strangers. We must admit we had to watch the video a few times to get past the cuteness factor, but it is evident that her version of strangers resonated with what many Boomer parents told their Millennial kids back in the day.
In this video, Mom Treveena asks her daughter what she would do if a stranger approached her with the promise of showing her puppies or candy.
Four-year-old Zulaya was all pumped up and confidently answered her mother, saying 'NO' to each question. When she said, "They are strangers, and simply they're not my father or my mother," mom became speechless.
The mother was stumped when this little girl used the word 'simply'. We have to admit, it was 'simply adorable'.
Watch her version of what happens when a stranger tries to take children away. If anything, it was vivid and super scary to even think of this happening, but it was also very entertaining to watch.
Watch the video below that explains why it's not safe to talk or engage with strangers and the different scenarios in which you might encounter strangers.
