Durban mom tests her toddler about stranger danger

Teaching kids about staying safe around strangers can be tricky. For one, we live in a society of 'people pleasers', so when a stranger greets your child, we feel obligated to tell our kids to greet back or interact somehow.

But we are also forced to be wary of those around us because if the past has taught us anything, we cannot trust anyone, whether that person is family or a stranger. As parents, we cannot take for granted that anyone has your child's best interests at heart.

A Durban mom shared a video of her four-year-old talking about her version of strangers. We must admit we had to watch the video a few times to get past the cuteness factor, but it is evident that her version of strangers resonated with what many Boomer parents told their Millennial kids back in the day.