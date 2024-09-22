 Police search continues for kidnapped Western Cape woman
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Police search continues for kidnapped Western Cape woman

Updated | By Bulletin

Police and security services are searching for a 39-year-old woman from the Western Cape who is believed to have been kidnapped. 

Police search continues for kidnapped Western Cape woman
S.A. SAFETY & SECURITY.

Alize van der Merwe was travelling alone on the N2 from East London to a resort on the Wild Coast on Friday.

 

Investigators say her family received a call that afternoon about the alleged kidnapping.

 READ: Parts of PMB and Newcastle without power after KZN snowstorm

According to a tracking service, Van der Merwe's rented white Toyota Fortuner was apparently abandoned between Dumasi and the Umngazi Resort.

 

Police have confirmed they are investigating a case of kidnapping.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter


newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.