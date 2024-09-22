Police search continues for kidnapped Western Cape woman
By Bulletin
Police and security
services are searching for a 39-year-old woman from the Western Cape who is
believed to have been kidnapped.
Alize van der Merwe was travelling alone on the N2 from East London to a resort on the Wild Coast on Friday.
Investigators say her family received a call that afternoon about the alleged kidnapping.
According to a tracking service, Van der Merwe's rented white Toyota Fortuner was apparently abandoned between Dumasi and the Umngazi Resort.
Police have confirmed they are investigating a case of kidnapping.
