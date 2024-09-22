Police search continues for kidnapped Western Cape woman

Alize van der Merwe was travelling alone on the N2 from East London to a resort on the Wild Coast on Friday.

Investigators say her family received a call that afternoon about the alleged kidnapping.

According to a tracking service, Van der Merwe's rented white Toyota Fortuner was apparently abandoned between Dumasi and the Umngazi Resort.

Police have confirmed they are investigating a case of kidnapping.

