Throwback to Carvin Goldstone's daughter's comedy debut

One of our favourite Durban comedians, Carvin Goldstone, shared a proud parent moment in December 2024. It's something of a full-circle moment for parents when they see their child follow in their footsteps.

Kara Goldstone, aka the "middle debit order", had the honour of opening for her father during the first run of his new comedy show, 'My New Debit Order'.

This young lady has all the makings of a great entertainer and didn't just make her father proud – she made all of us Durbanites proud, too.

We asked Carvin Goldstone for a comment and this is what he had to say.