Throwback to Carvin Goldstone's daughter's comedy debut
Updated | By East Coast Radio/Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
When you're the middle debit order and you got jokes just like your father...
When you're the middle debit order and you got jokes just like your father...
One of our favourite Durban comedians, Carvin Goldstone, shared a proud parent moment in December 2024. It's something of a full-circle moment for parents when they see their child follow in their footsteps.
Kara Goldstone, aka the "middle debit order", had the honour of opening for her father during the first run of his new comedy show, 'My New Debit Order'.
This young lady has all the makings of a great entertainer and didn't just make her father proud – she made all of us Durbanites proud, too.
We asked Carvin Goldstone for a comment and this is what he had to say.
I’ve known for a while that she has the gift. But when she was 8 years old, I asked her if she’d like to open it for me. Her reply was, “I’ve been waiting for you to ask me.” Up until this point, her older brother had been opening some shows. Little did I know she was patiently waiting for her chance. And she didn’t hesitate and started writing as soon as I asked her. We will be on stage again at Sibaya on 15 and 16 February, and the shows are at 4 pm, so if kids want to come see Kara perform, it’s an early show. Tickets at Webtickets.
- Carvin Goldstone
Carvin kicked off his bold new comedy tour last December, debuting in Johannesburg with a show that fearlessly went head-to-head with the Chris Brown concert.
True to form, his content didn't fail to impress audiences who were happy to hop onto the new debit order wagon.
He described the motivation behind his new direction in the most authentic way, saying, "2024 has been a mad year – from having a home fire, a wild tax audit and a failed IVF trip, we finally got some relief and welcomed a new 'Debit Order'. But this 'Debit Order' arrived guns blazin'."
And it seems the comedy gene runs strong in the family. After watching a snippet of Kara's performance, it's clear she's earning her place in the Goldstone legacy of laughter and "debit orders".
Watch the video of Kara's performance below – courtesy of Instagram.
You can book your tickets to watch nine-year-old Kara Goldstone at Webtickets here.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
You could be paying more for flights soon
Flight tickets may increase again with the possibility of South Africa’s...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
A toddler love story that starts at a gate
There's something really special – and cute – about kids who aren't afra...Carol Ofori an hour ago