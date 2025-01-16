 Throwback to Carvin Goldstone's daughter's comedy debut
Updated | By East Coast Radio/Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

When you're the middle debit order and you got jokes just like your father...

Carvin Goldstone daughter performs live on stage
Carvin Goldstone daughter performs live on stage/TikTok Screenshot/carvinhgoldstone

One of our favourite Durban comedians, Carvin Goldstone, shared a proud parent moment in December 2024. It's something of a full-circle moment for parents when they see their child follow in their footsteps. 

Kara Goldstone, aka the "middle debit order", had the honour of opening for her father during the first run of his new comedy show, 'My New Debit Order'. 

This young lady has all the makings of a great entertainer and didn't just make her father proud – she made all of us Durbanites proud, too.

We asked Carvin Goldstone for a comment and this is what he had to say. 

Carvin kicked off his bold new comedy tour last December, debuting in Johannesburg with a show that fearlessly went head-to-head with the Chris Brown concert.

True to form, his content didn't fail to impress audiences who were happy to hop onto the new debit order wagon. 

He described the motivation behind his new direction in the most authentic way, saying, "2024 has been a mad year – from having a home fire, a wild tax audit and a failed IVF trip, we finally got some relief and welcomed a new 'Debit Order'. But this 'Debit Order' arrived guns blazin'."

And it seems the comedy gene runs strong in the family. After watching a snippet of Kara's performance, it's clear she's earning her place in the Goldstone legacy of laughter and "debit orders".

Watch the video of Kara's performance below – courtesy of Instagram

You can book your tickets to watch nine-year-old Kara Goldstone at Webtickets here

Image Courtesy of TikTok

