Who will you be giving Diwali sweets to?

Is there such a thing as a low-calorie sweetmeat?

Well, perhaps this should be considered for next year. Indian TV personality and comedian Anisha Ramakrishna, who lives in the US, presented the idea to us.

Today is the auspicious festival of lights, Diwali, and many Hindu families will prepare a box of sweet treats to share with friends and family. It is an exciting time for families to celebrate the spirit of giving and sharing in good food and company.

One of the many things people love around this time of year is the abundant sweet treats that arrive in a prettily decorated box.