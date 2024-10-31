Who will you be giving Diwali sweets to?
Updated | By East Coast Radio
While everyone celebrating Diwali begins the festivities in their homes preparing for the festival of lights, one mother is facing facts about this 'sweet' holiday.
While everyone celebrating Diwali begins the festivities in their homes preparing for the festival of lights, one mother is facing facts about this 'sweet' holiday.
Is there such a thing as a low-calorie sweetmeat?
Well, perhaps this should be considered for next year. Indian TV personality and comedian Anisha Ramakrishna, who lives in the US, presented the idea to us.
Today is the auspicious festival of lights, Diwali, and many Hindu families will prepare a box of sweet treats to share with friends and family. It is an exciting time for families to celebrate the spirit of giving and sharing in good food and company.
One of the many things people love around this time of year is the abundant sweet treats that arrive in a prettily decorated box.
Those celebrating prepare the boxes and hand them out with treats to their friends and family. But one mother made an excellent point, and we thought it was worth mentioning.
It was humorous, but it also raised a valid point. Almost all the sweet treats in the Diwali box are sweet, so what happens to people who suffer from diabetes? Should we not consider a low-sugar option for them?
Anisha Ramakrishna asked her mother who she would be giving Diwali boxes to, and her response was amusing...
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@anisharamakrishna
Diwali: boomer edition♬ original sound - AnishaRamakrishna
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of iStock
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Who will you be giving Diwali sweets to?
While everyone celebrating Diwali begins the festivities in their homes ...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
Toddler has questions after finding condom in dad's drawer
Yikes, that's an awkward situation to be in...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago