What is your preferred holiday chocolate?

Over the last few years, the great 'Quality Street' debacle has caused many people to feel heated.

From the 2023 expose describing the skinny pieces of candy to the escalated prices, there has been a candy war for the people of South Africa and other parts of the world.

A recent article in The Guardian shared how consumers in the United Kingdom were angry when they discovered the changes in their beloved Quality Street favourite.

"First they ditched the plastic wrappers, then they introduced paper tubs. But for many, changing the shape and size of some of the nation’s favourite Quality Street chocolates was a step too far.

"Nestlé announced the shape changes to the Purple One and Orange Crunch in March, but shoppers realised they were lighter too. They are both now the same shape as the Caramel Swirl."