What is your preferred holiday chocolate?
It used to be Quality Street chocolates but the choices have expanded over the years...
Over the last few years, the great 'Quality Street' debacle has caused many people to feel heated.
From the 2023 expose describing the skinny pieces of candy to the escalated prices, there has been a candy war for the people of South Africa and other parts of the world.
A recent article in The Guardian shared how consumers in the United Kingdom were angry when they discovered the changes in their beloved Quality Street favourite.
"First they ditched the plastic wrappers, then they introduced paper tubs. But for many, changing the shape and size of some of the nation’s favourite Quality Street chocolates was a step too far.
"Nestlé announced the shape changes to the Purple One and Orange Crunch in March, but shoppers realised they were lighter too. They are both now the same shape as the Caramel Swirl."
A heartbreaking discovery if there ever was one, but a Nestlé spokesperson said "The new-shaped The Purple One and Orange Crunch sweets are slightly lighter than the previous-shaped sweets, but the net weight of the tub remains the same." (The Guardian)
Consumer dismay has been relatively consistent over the years, first after Quality Street abandoned its tins, then when it ditched its foils and opted for wax wrappers, and now with the 'lighter' candy weights.
However, die-hard fans have stuck to their favourites over the years, and other chocolates have entered the playing field competing for the festive season ranking. With chocolates like Lindt and Ferrero Rocher, it's always been a 'what you see is what you get' situation. They started pricier, so you know what to expect...
Watch how one consumer shared how large the packaging has become - courtesy of YouTube.
