What Americans visiting SA think about car guards
Updated | By East Coast Radio/Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Car guards seem to have earned a reputation with tourists as well.
It’s always fascinating to hear what tourists think about our quirky South Africanisms – you know, the things that make us a little bit weird, but undeniably unique.
Take our habit of calling traffic lights "robots", or how we name biltong after a hangover (babalas). But one quirk that really gets people talking is the concept of car guards.
For us South Africans, car guards are part of everyday life – a norm we barely question. But for tourists, this concept often feels unusual, even puzzling.
When exactly did this practice start, and how did it become so ingrained in our culture?
Recently, American guys shared their observations about South Africa, and naturally, car guards made the list.
They couldn’t help but wonder: would the guards actually recognise the car they arrived in?
Watch the video from TikTok below.
@brashaadmayweather Teaching the American about the Car Guards... Watch my movie Summer With The Guys free at the link in my bio 🍿 Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't 🤷🏽♂️ Do you trust them and is this an Africa or South Africa thing? #Travel #AfricanAmerican #USA #SouthAfrica #Culture #SA #FYP ♬ original sound - Brashaad Mayweather 🎬
The video sparked mixed reactions from South Africans. Some found it relatable and took it in good humour, while others were offended.
What can we say? We’re a little protective (and maybe slightly sensitive) about our South Africanisms!
On the positive side, the American behind the video, Brashaad Mayweather, shared that he always tips car guards – and sometimes even gives them food.
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the topic of car guards has come up. On the Carol Ofori Podcast last year, she delved into the topic, revealing what car guards earn and who the stingiest tippers are...
Image Courtesy of TikTok
