What Americans visiting SA think about car guards

It’s always fascinating to hear what tourists think about our quirky South Africanisms – you know, the things that make us a little bit weird, but undeniably unique.

Take our habit of calling traffic lights "robots", or how we name biltong after a hangover (babalas). But one quirk that really gets people talking is the concept of car guards.

For us South Africans, car guards are part of everyday life – a norm we barely question. But for tourists, this concept often feels unusual, even puzzling.

When exactly did this practice start, and how did it become so ingrained in our culture?

Recently, American guys shared their observations about South Africa, and naturally, car guards made the list.

They couldn’t help but wonder: would the guards actually recognise the car they arrived in?