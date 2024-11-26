Mzansi reacts: Do car guards get tipped enough?

Car guards are unique to our beloved country.

However, it is a contentious topic, considering some people believe car guards cannot be trusted. Simply put, we either expect too much from them or pretend they don't exist.

It's a cruel world. This is not to say that only vehicle owners are brutal; car guards can also be feisty and unforgiving.

A content creator recently posted a video in collaboration with a car guard and questioned whether car owners should be tipping car guards more in light of inflation, which affects everyone.