Mzansi reacts: Do car guards get tipped enough?

A man posted a video with a car guard addressing whether car owners are tipping car guards enough - and it gets Mzansi talking.
Car guards are unique to our beloved country.
However, it is a contentious topic, considering some people believe car guards cannot be trusted. Simply put, we either expect too much from them or pretend they don't exist.
It's a cruel world. This is not to say that only vehicle owners are brutal; car guards can also be feisty and unforgiving.
A content creator recently posted a video in collaboration with a car guard and questioned whether car owners should be tipping car guards more in light of inflation, which affects everyone.
The video shows the content creator packing his vehicle while the car guard watches. The post reads, "We need to normalise giving notes and not coins to car guards; inflation affects us all."
Giving car guards the 'change' you accumulate in your car has become a standard practice. This is not to say that all people give coins only; there are those who give car guards notes. Tipping car guards is sometimes considered similar to tipping in the service industry. People tip you how much they have or how much they think you deserve.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
Social media users were happy to chime in and shared how much they give car guards:
- "Is R20 enough? That's what we give the car guards at the mall."
- "Nothing less than R10 guys."
- "R5 if I'm making lots of stops. R10 if they help me find parking, R10+ if they are nice as well."
- "Someone asked me if you give someone less than R10 what do you think they can afford with that?"
- "I think y’all should start having speed points because we don’t carry cash."
- "Exactly! Inflation affects us all so maybe coins is all we have."
- "I try to give at least R10, sometimes if I don’t have cash I will offer to buy them something to eat or drink instead while I’m shopping."
