Over 700,000 matrics to sit for end-of-year exams
Updated | By Cliff Shiko
The Department of Basic Education has declared itself ready for the start of the final National Senior Certificate exams.
The department briefed the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education on the state of readiness on Tuesday.
More than 732,000 full-time candidates will sit for the exams, while over 136,000 part-time candidates are expected to sit across 7,000 exam centres.
The examinations will run from 21 October to 27 November.
KwaZulu-Natal has the largest number of Grade 12 pupils, with 172,213 candidates, followed by Gauteng, with 136,620.
Twenty-three schools in all the provinces have 210 candidates registered for Sign Language Home Language examinations in November 2024, compared to 134 candidates in 2023.
Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube will announce the results on 15 January 2025.
Candidates will be able to access their results the following day.
