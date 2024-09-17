Over 700,000 matrics to sit for end-of-year exams

The department briefed the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education on the state of readiness on Tuesday.





More than 732,000 full-time candidates will sit for the exams, while over 136,000 part-time candidates are expected to sit across 7,000 exam centres.





The examinations will run from 21 October to 27 November.





KwaZulu-Natal has the largest number of Grade 12 pupils, with 172,213 candidates, followed by Gauteng, with 136,620.





READ: Education expert: BELA Act will cover ‘more loopholes' in legislation





Twenty-three schools in all the provinces have 210 candidates registered for Sign Language Home Language examinations in November 2024, compared to 134 candidates in 2023.





Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube will announce the results on 15 January 2025.





Candidates will be able to access their results the following day.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)