WATCH: Dog carries her ill pup to the vet
Updated | By East Coast Radio/Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A mother always does her best to protect her babies, no matter what.
This is a story of hope and the power of a mother's love.
Mothers, whether human or animal, are often fiercely protective when their little ones are unwell.
However, it’s not uncommon to see mother dogs abandon their puppies when they sense there’s no hope for survival. Yet one extraordinary mother dog defied this expectation in a remarkable act of determination and love.
In Istanbul, Turkey, a mother dog braved the rain to find help for her dying puppy. Video footage shared by a local veterinary clinic in the Beylikduzu neighbourhood captures the touching moment.
The mother dog is seen carrying her puppy in her mouth, making her way through the rainy streets until she reaches the clinic’s front door, desperate for help.
In the video, a vet technician rushes to assist the mother dog, who has brought in her lifeless-looking male pup.
"At first, he can't understand the situation because it is very strange. A dog comes with a puppy in its mouth and drops the puppy on the ground. It is not possible to understand at first whether the puppy is alive or not. The animal is already cold as ice," said veterinarian Baturalp Dogan.
But it quickly became clear that the mother’s instincts were right. As the vet checked the puppy, he detected a faint heartbeat with his stethoscope.
Determined to help, the vet and his assistant sprang into action, administering an adrenaline shot and carefully warming the puppy with a hairdryer. All the while, the mother dog remained close, anxiously watching the entire process.
Watch the video below from Instagram.
Dogan shared that their efforts were successful – the male puppy survived. He also believed that earlier in the day, someone from the neighbourhood had brought in another of the mother dog’s puppies, a male, making the two of them the only survivors of her litter of six, according to the AP.
This heartwarming story proves that nothing is truly impossible. The mother dog teaches us that hope is the key to overcoming any obstacle, no matter how hopeless the situation may seem.
She placed her trust in the hands of the humans who helped her, and they succeeded in bringing her puppy back to health.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
