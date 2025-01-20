 WATCH: Dog washes his paws after going for a walk
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

WATCH: Dog washes his paws after going for a walk

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

We wonder if Harper (Danny Guselli's dog) could do this after a walk...

A black and white dog washes his toy in a wash basin
A black and white dog washes his toy in a wash basin/X Screenshot/AMAZINGNATURE

Wouldn't it be great if all dogs came fully trained?

As animal lovers, the real joy of being a pet parent is growing with your furry family members. Teaching them how to do things, combined with the endless love they give, is priceless and something that can’t be taught.

But you know what we mean – remember when Danny Guselli told us about the time he ended up naked and winded on his balcony? If only his dog, Harper, had been trained, it could've spared him the embarrassment...

While not every pet parent is keen on training their dogs or sending them to doggie school, for those who are, we've got the perfect motivation for you.

Read more: Danny Guselli: "How I ended up naked and winded on my balcony"

A video shared on X shows a dog returning from a walk with his human dad, and heading straight to the wash basin to do his business. The clever pup gives his paws a good scrub before he washes his toy.

It was one of the most impressive things we have seen on the internet lately, and it’s definitely left us feeling inspired as pet lovers.

There’s so much we can learn from our furry family members. In addition to their loyalty and love, dogs are also known for being excellent communicators.

Cesar Millan, the famous Dog Whisperer, has pointed out that beyond loyalty, we can learn to communicate better and forgive easily, just like dogs.

Read more: Communicating like a dog could save your marriage

Watch the video below – courtesy of X.

Danny Guselli Podcast Banner
Visual identity podcast banner for Danny Guselli

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of X

For more from East Coast Radio

Dog Pets Animals Trained

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.