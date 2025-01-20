WATCH: Dog washes his paws after going for a walk
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
We wonder if Harper (Danny Guselli's dog) could do this after a walk...
Harper is horrific. She will drink water, and then the water will drip from her mouth all around the house, driving me insane. She is such a beautiful soul, but there are those days... I wish I had taught her about her paws. If it's raining and she goes outside, I will wait for her to come back to the door, and I will use a towel to clean her paws. She looks at me like I am mental and thinks it's a game.
- Danny Guselli
Wouldn't it be great if all dogs came fully trained?
As animal lovers, the real joy of being a pet parent is growing with your furry family members. Teaching them how to do things, combined with the endless love they give, is priceless and something that can’t be taught.
But you know what we mean – remember when Danny Guselli told us about the time he ended up naked and winded on his balcony? If only his dog, Harper, had been trained, it could've spared him the embarrassment...
While not every pet parent is keen on training their dogs or sending them to doggie school, for those who are, we've got the perfect motivation for you.
A video shared on X shows a dog returning from a walk with his human dad, and heading straight to the wash basin to do his business. The clever pup gives his paws a good scrub before he washes his toy.
It was one of the most impressive things we have seen on the internet lately, and it’s definitely left us feeling inspired as pet lovers.
There’s so much we can learn from our furry family members. In addition
to their loyalty and love, dogs are also known for being excellent
communicators.
Cesar Millan, the famous Dog Whisperer, has pointed out that beyond loyalty, we can learn to communicate better and forgive easily, just like dogs.
Watch the video below – courtesy of X.
Dog washes paws after walk pic.twitter.com/pVlEuxMCD1— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 18, 2025
Image Courtesy of X
