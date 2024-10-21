Waiter receives R10k tip for stellar service
Updated | By East Coast Radio
"His dedication, positive attitude, and ability to connect with our guests make him an invaluable part of our family," says Kelly Zetler, the owner of the restaurant.
"His dedication, positive attitude, and ability to connect with our guests make him an invaluable part of our family," says Kelly Zetler, the owner of the restaurant.
Tipping in South Africa has always been an opinionated topic that often brings much contention.
Some people pride themselves in leaving a good tip regardless of service, while others judge their tip on the service they receive during their experience. As a result, you could say there is a rift between the service industry and guests who sometimes come across as 'entitled'.
This might feed into the practice of creating stereotypes about tipping. A customer in Stellenbosch has flipped the script on this contentious topic with his generous tip to a waiter named Godwin.
Godwin has been a waiter at The Thirsty Scarecrow for over a year now, and his boss, Kelly Zetler, only had great things to say about him.
His dedication, positive attitude, and ability to connect with our guests make him an invaluable part of our family. Godwin consistently goes above and beyond to ensure that every customer has a memorable experience, and his warm, genuine nature is something that everyone appreciates.
- Kelly Zetler
Read more: How do waiters spot big tippers?
It is inspiring to see workers who still give 100% or more every day despite the trials and tribulations they face. It is a firm lesson to all of us that we choose our path each day and can choose gratitude over anything else.
The customer who was happy to tip Godwin R10,000 also taught us something: to pay heed to those who deserve it. Far too often, we quickly judge others and forget to give credit where credit is due.
This was a classic example of how when you do good, good will come to you...
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Facebook
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Durban woman warns people about remote jamming in Umhlanga
Remote jamming is very real and prevalent, unfortunately.Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
Three popcorn treats for the rainy weather
This sort of weather always calls for warm blankies, a fun movie, and lo...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago