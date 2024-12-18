Been around for a while: Henry the Croc turns 124
KZN’s Henry, the Nile crocodile celebrated his 124th birthday on Monday.
The reptile marked the occasion with a party at the Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh.
The centre says Henry was joined in the festivities by his many wives, as well as some friends, including Colgate, another crocodile who is around 90.
Visitors to Crocworld were treated to cupcakes and sang “Happy Birthday” to him.
Henry arrived at the centre in 1985.
He is believed to be the oldest Nile crocodile in captivity.
