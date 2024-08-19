Man in court for crashing car into Ballito restaurant

KZN police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo said he was arrested after the incident on Sunday.

It's understood there was some sort of altercation before the crash.





"uMhlali police have arrested a 50-year-old man for reckless and negligent driving after he allegedly drove into the restaurant in the Ballito area on Sunday, 18 August 2024,” said Ngcobo.

"The suspect was due to appear before KwaDukuza Magistrates Court on 19 August 2024."





