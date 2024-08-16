Miss South Africa: "The voices of the ones I love is my favourite sound"

The East Coast Breakfast team were happy to chat with our new Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux; a woman who is slowly becoming the most grateful person we know.

She exudes such beauty in her words, and we feel her ever-present and overwhelming sense of gratitude is a promising indicator of what she will accomplish during her reign as Miss South Africa.

Mia has inspired many people, including those from the deaf community and those with special needs. She feels like her crowning as Miss South Africa has given many people hope and has motivated them to achieve their goals.

Listen to her interview with the team below: