Travel vlogger tries leftover food in the Philippines

When you think of travelling and exploring different cuisines, unique regional dishes and world-renowned restaurants probably come to mind.

However, not everyone experiences culture this way. Some travellers look for places that aren’t tourist hotspots but instead offer an authentic glimpse into daily life.

Travel vlogger Ali takes this approach, sharing his experiences on social media.

Recently, he documented his visit to the slums of the Philippines, where he met a single mother who prepares pagpag – a dish made from leftover food scavenged from restaurant trash bins.

Described by Efe as “a stew cooked with scraps of meat and bones scavenged from rubbish bins that is cooked or refried again and seasoned with sauce”, pagpag is a harsh reality for many of Manila’s poorest residents.