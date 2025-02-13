 Travel vlogger tries leftover food in the Philippines
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Travel vlogger tries leftover food in the Philippines

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Pagpag is leftover food from restaurants scavenged from the garbage by people living in the slums of the Philippines. 

A woman cleans leftover chicken she rummaged from the garbage under a tap
A woman cleans leftover chicken she rummaged from the garbage under a tap/Instagram Screenshot/gowithali

When you think of travelling and exploring different cuisines, unique regional dishes and world-renowned restaurants probably come to mind.

However, not everyone experiences culture this way. Some travellers look for places that aren’t tourist hotspots but instead offer an authentic glimpse into daily life.

Travel vlogger Ali takes this approach, sharing his experiences on social media. 

Recently, he documented his visit to the slums of the Philippines, where he met a single mother who prepares pagpag – a dish made from leftover food scavenged from restaurant trash bins.

Described by Efe as “a stew cooked with scraps of meat and bones scavenged from rubbish bins that is cooked or refried again and seasoned with sauce”, pagpag is a harsh reality for many of Manila’s poorest residents.

Read more: Probe into PMB school for serving ‘rotten food’

Watch Ali's video that shows how a local woman turns pagpag into a meal to sell as a source of income.

Video courtesy of Instagram

Read more: Mom lays down the 'food' when kids fail to wash the dishes

A local, Coder Zairos, explains how pagpag came to be in the Philippines.

If you would like to learn more about this – watch the video from YouTube

Carol Ofori Show Banner
Carol Ofori Show Banner

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image courtesy of Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFXQMZOBanV/

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Food Travel Philippines

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.