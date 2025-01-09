Mom lays down the 'food' when kids fail to wash the dishes
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This mom served her children's meal straight on a table after they didn't do their chores...
This mom served her children's meal straight on a table after they didn't do their chores...
The holidays can sometimes be filled with feelings of laziness, putting on your relaxation hat, and procrastinating, especially regarding household chores.
This attitude is typical for the first week or so when kids want to take a break, but if it persists, it doesn't cut it for some parents who are still working and expect their kids to play their role in the family.
Families that work together tend to function better, and that's one of the key reasons parents give their kids chores. Teaching them about responsibility and helping them understand the value of things is a big part of parenting.
Read more: Spanish school teaches boys household chores
A mother who wanted to teach her kids a lesson did something unusual when she found they had failed to wash the dishes.
Washing the dishes is an everyday household chore given to the kids. It doesn't involve a lot of effort, but it is undoubtedly an important task. So, it can cause some mayhem in the home's functioning when it hasn't been completed.
This mother took things to the extreme when she dished out her family's food on the kitchen countertop. We assume that the kids failing to wash the dishes meant they had no clean dishes to eat with.
The TikTok video received over 5.3-million views and has given many parents a good idea if they are ever in this situation. Check out some of the comments.
- "I always took her Tupperware when I left and did not return it when I came back. One time, she dished up for me in…clear plastic bags."
- "My late big brother and I once slept in the garage because we didn’t want to clean our room. My mom locked our room. I swear to this day, my place is always clean."
- "If the dishes are not washed, my wife and I don't cook. We just go out to eat, come back, and sleep like nothing happened."
- "My granny, instead of doing this, made us open our hands so she can dish up. May her precious soul rest in peace."
@kmaaann1 We didn’t wash the dishes and this is the punishment we get😭#tiktoksouthafrica ♬ original sound - Kmaaann
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
J Sbu's 2025 goals: Boundaries, health, music and more
J Sbu shared his goals for 2025, which include setting boundaries and sp...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Taxing times for Shein and Temu shoppers
Shop'til you drop, but know your taxes! Confused about the tax rules on ...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago