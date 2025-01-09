Mom lays down the 'food' when kids fail to wash the dishes

The holidays can sometimes be filled with feelings of laziness, putting on your relaxation hat, and procrastinating, especially regarding household chores.

This attitude is typical for the first week or so when kids want to take a break, but if it persists, it doesn't cut it for some parents who are still working and expect their kids to play their role in the family.

Families that work together tend to function better, and that's one of the key reasons parents give their kids chores. Teaching them about responsibility and helping them understand the value of things is a big part of parenting.