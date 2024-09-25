Monkeys reportedly save girl from being assaulted

We often moan about the monkeys, calling them a problem, even though we know they do what comes naturally to them.

It is more entertaining than anything when we have a fun and engaging monkey story to share with our friends and family. These stories often fill our bellies with laughs and connect us with these mischievous primates in weird and beautiful ways.

After all, they are just trying to live with their families, seeking food, sharing laughs, grooming one another, and even parenting. However, a story about a group of monkeys in India has us feeling more grateful than ever.