Monkeys reportedly save girl from being assaulted
Updated | By East Coast Radio
"My daughter would have been dead by now if the monkeys had not intervened."
"My daughter would have been dead by now if the monkeys had not intervened."
We often moan about the monkeys, calling them a problem, even though we know they do what comes naturally to them.
It is more entertaining than anything when we have a fun and engaging monkey story to share with our friends and family. These stories often fill our bellies with laughs and connect us with these mischievous primates in weird and beautiful ways.
After all, they are just trying to live with their families, seeking food, sharing laughs, grooming one another, and even parenting. However, a story about a group of monkeys in India has us feeling more grateful than ever.
Read more: Baboons rob a shop in Simon's Town
"A group of monkeys reportedly stopped a man from allegedly raping a six-year-old in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat." (Hindustan Times)
The man lured away the little girl who was playing outside her home to a nearby abandoned house. It was reported that he had removed her clothing and attempted to sexually assault her when a group of monkeys rushed in and saved her from the attack.
The monkeys were said to have been bold in their approach, which caused the man to flee from the young girl, who was just six years old.
"The child later explained to her family how the monkeys saved her from the accused." (Economic Times)
My daughter was playing outside when the accused took her away. The man could be seen in nearby CCTV footage, walking on a narrow lane with my daughter. He is yet to be identified, though. He also threatened my child that he would kill me... My daughter would have been dead by now if the monkeys had not intervened.
- The young girl's father
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of iStock
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
KZN woman lives out her dream of dancing in the snow
Dancing in a saree at 2°C in the snow takes real dedication.Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
Monkeys reportedly save girl from being assaulted
"My daughter would have been dead by now if the monkeys had not interven...Carol Ofori an hour ago