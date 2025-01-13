Tips to holidaymakers travelling home this week
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
As we say goodbye to our visitors, we wish them well on their journeys home.
The roads were busy this weekend as many South Africans returned home.
For those who have chosen to avoid the peak traffic, here are some handy tips to help you plan your journey home. Whether it's prepping your vehicle for the trip, setting off early, or packing some snacks, a little planning goes a long way
1. Make a list
Creating a checklist is a great way to ensure you’ve packed everything you need. If you’re flying, your list might be shorter, but staying organised with packing and travel plans can save you a lot of stress.
2. Pack smart
If you're returning to another province or country, keep essentials like your ID, passport, and other important documents easily accessible. Don’t forget chargers, medications, and a first aid kit.
3. Remain vigilant and stay safe
Whether travelling by car, bus, air or train, always secure your belongings and keep your valuables in your carry-on luggage. Stay alert to your surroundings, watch out for opportunistic thieves, and be mindful of potential traffickers, particularly if you’re travelling alone or with children.
If you feel uneasy while travelling, wearing a mask can provide some peace of mind. Where possible, maintain social distancing for added safety.
4. Be prepared for anything
Prepare for delays by packing snacks and water to keep you going. Include essentials like wet wipes, a spare toothbrush, and toothpaste in your carry-on for a quick freshen-up if needed.
Keep a book, audiobook or downloaded series on hand in case you need some form of entertainment.
5. Do a safety check
If you are travelling by car, take your vehicle for a safety check to ensure your tyres are in good order, your windscreen wipers are working properly, and your vehicle is ready for a long drive.
Also, make sure your driver's licence and car licence are valid and up-to-date.
To stay safe, take regular rest breaks and, if possible, share the driving to prevent fatigue.
6. Emergency contact information
Share your travel itinerary with someone who isn't travelling with you in case of an emergency. Ensure the contact details for relevant emergency services, such as insurance providers, police, fire department, and roadside assistance, are saved on your phone or written down.
If you've booked through a travel agent, keep their details on hand in case of flight delays.
