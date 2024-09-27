Nike's new CEO has been with the company for 32 years
Updated | By East Coast Radio
"Nike has always been a core part of who I am," says Elliot Hill.
It's rare to find an employee who has been with a company for decades. This is not to say it is impossible; it's just rare. In many cases, people have interrupted service in a company, so they leave and return. But a long-term single stint is not often heard of.
What's even more rare is finding a person that started as an intern and worked their way up the ladder to eventually becoming the CEO.
This is the legacy of Nike's newly appointed CEO, Elliot Hill. Hill is returning to Nike four years after retirement and will be replacing his former boss, John Donohoe.
"According to his LinkedIn profile, Hill started in the company as an apparel sales representative intern in 1988 and rotated through several roles during his 32 years there." (Business Insider)
The path from intern to CEO is not common, and big corporations generally look outside to fill their executive roles.
But Hill's story is one of commitment and passion, and it is inspiring to see his journey in a brand that speaks highly of innovation, courage, and inspiration. For many people listening in, this move reiterates the brand's identity of being in it for the long run.
It reiterates the value of the service and quality of the product that Nike has stood for over the years. It prides itself on commitment, and that's what Hill represents in his 32-year tenure with the company.
Watch the news report about Hill's appointment below - courtesy of YouTube.
Image Courtesy of X
