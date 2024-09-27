Nike's new CEO has been with the company for 32 years

It's rare to find an employee who has been with a company for decades. This is not to say it is impossible; it's just rare. In many cases, people have interrupted service in a company, so they leave and return. But a long-term single stint is not often heard of.

What's even more rare is finding a person that started as an intern and worked their way up the ladder to eventually becoming the CEO.

This is the legacy of Nike's newly appointed CEO, Elliot Hill. Hill is returning to Nike four years after retirement and will be replacing his former boss, John Donohoe.

"According to his LinkedIn profile, Hill started in the company as an apparel sales representative intern in 1988 and rotated through several roles during his 32 years there." (Business Insider)