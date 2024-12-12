Throwback to that time Chris Brown was stuck mid-air
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
We are only sending out good juju for Chris Brown and all his fans ahead of his concert in Johannesburg this weekend.
We are only sending out good juju for Chris Brown and all his fans ahead of his concert in Johannesburg this weekend.
Chris Brown fans across South Africa are preparing to watch the music mogul perform live in Johannesburg this weekend.
The much-anticipated concert will take place on December 14 and 15, 2024, at the FNB Stadium.
Due to overwhelming demand, Chris Brown added a second performance on Sunday, 15 December. Tickets have cost fans anywhere between R515 and over R5,700, and they are excited to see Breezy live in concert.
During any live performance, some hiccups can be expected. Earlier this year, Chris Brown encountered a stage malfunction during his 'Under The Influence' performance in New Jersey, leaving him stuck mid-air.
Watch what happened when he got stuck mid-air during his performance and his crew had to bring a ladder on stage.
Courtesy of YouTube.
Even though he was visibly angry, he still delivered an outstanding performance. While he managed to keep his anger in check, many believed that he told one of the stage crew members they were fired after he came down from the harness.
In the spirit of ensuring the universe is in balance for this weekend’s Chris Brown concert, we’re letting this throwback moment go... Be gone!
Enjoy the show, Breezy fans. And to all our Durbanite fans travelling for the concert, have a safe trip whether you're driving or flying.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of YouTube
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
ICYMI: Mzansi is all for this couple after SPUR proposal
We love it when a plan comes together...Stacey & J Sbu 38 minutes ago
-
Throwback to that time Chris Brown was stuck mid-air
We are only sending out good juju for Chris Brown and all his fans ahead...Carol Ofori an hour ago