 Throwback to that time Chris Brown was stuck mid-air
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Throwback to that time Chris Brown was stuck mid-air

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

We are only sending out good juju for Chris Brown and all his fans ahead of his concert in Johannesburg this weekend. 

Chris Brown getting off a harness with a ladder during live performance in New Jersey
Chris Brown getting off a harness with a ladder during live performance in New Jersey/YouTube Screenshot/ConcertFilmz

Chris Brown fans across South Africa are preparing to watch the music mogul perform live in Johannesburg this weekend. 

The much-anticipated concert will take place on December 14 and 15, 2024, at the FNB Stadium. 

Due to overwhelming demand, Chris Brown added a second performance on Sunday, 15 December. Tickets have cost fans anywhere between R515 and over R5,700, and they are excited to see Breezy live in concert.

During any live performance, some hiccups can be expected. Earlier this year, Chris Brown encountered a stage malfunction during his 'Under The Influence' performance in New Jersey, leaving him stuck mid-air.

Read more: Chris Brown's 'No Guidance' certified diamond

Watch what happened when he got stuck mid-air during his performance and his crew had to bring a ladder on stage. 

Courtesy of YouTube

Read more: Kevin Hart tries to steal the show at Usher concert

Even though he was visibly angry, he still delivered an outstanding performance. While he managed to keep his anger in check, many believed that he told one of the stage crew members they were fired after he came down from the harness.

In the spirit of ensuring the universe is in balance for this weekend’s Chris Brown concert, we’re letting this throwback moment go... Be gone!

Enjoy the show, Breezy fans. And to all our Durbanite fans travelling for the concert, have a safe trip whether you're driving or flying.

Carol Ofori Show Banner
Carol Ofori Show Banner

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of YouTube

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Concert Music TBT Artist Chris Brown

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.