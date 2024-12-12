Throwback to that time Chris Brown was stuck mid-air

Chris Brown fans across South Africa are preparing to watch the music mogul perform live in Johannesburg this weekend.



The much-anticipated concert will take place on December 14 and 15, 2024, at the FNB Stadium.

Due to overwhelming demand, Chris Brown added a second performance on Sunday, 15 December. Tickets have cost fans anywhere between R515 and over R5,700, and they are excited to see Breezy live in concert.



During any live performance, some hiccups can be expected. Earlier this year, Chris Brown encountered a stage malfunction during his 'Under The Influence' performance in New Jersey, leaving him stuck mid-air.